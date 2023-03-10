Bettendorf man charged with sexually abusing child

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf man was arrested Friday after police say he sexually abused a child over a nearly two-year period.

John Mark Blair II, 38, was booked into the Scott County Jail on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; two counts of lascivious acts with a child, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual assault, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and one count of indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor.

A judge set bond at $500,000 cash-only Friday. Blair has a preliminary hearing on March 17.

According to Betttendof police, a child disclosed in June that they were being sexually abused by an adult.

Police said between May 2020 and June 2022, Blair sexually abused the child, who is younger than 14.

