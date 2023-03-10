Cloudy today ahead another snow chance on Saturday

First Alert Day in effect until 9 a.m. Friday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:24 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our first of two March snow storms is wrapping up this morning. Main roads seemed to fair well, but side streets and once you stray too far from the main surfaces roads are covered.  Temps will be stuck in the mid 30s today under cloudy skies, so minimal melting will take place today.  Our next system will arrive on Saturday afternoon.  This looks to be mainly rain south of I-80 and snow to the north.  At this time it appears a few inches of snow is possible from the QC northward.  Similar to this system it will be wet and heavy.  Once this system clears out we will be cooler to start next week with highs only in the mid low 30s.  A quick warm up to the 40s and 50s will arrive by next Wednesday.

TODAY: Cloudy. High: 37º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy.  Low: 26º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with afternoon snow/rain. High: 38º.

