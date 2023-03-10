Crews working to repair water main break in Silvis

Road with cones
Road with cones(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis public works crews are working to repair a water main break.

According to Silvis Fire Chief and Emergency Mnamanet Director John Winters, the water main break is causing much of the city to not have water.

Winters said at this time they do not know when water will be restored.

According to Moline City officials, the water main break is believed to be from Silvis restoring the use of its water tower, which provides increased pressure in the system, leading to the leak. The leak is unrelated to the transition to Moline water that began Wednesday.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Muscatine couple plead for community to clean up parks, six months after toddler's death
Muscatine couple pleads community to clean up parks, six months after toddler’s death
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Janae Edmondson was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car.
17-year-old returns home, continues recovery after losing both legs in collision

Latest News

A Muscatine woman was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for wire fraud.
Muscatine woman sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud
A shared water connection between the cities of Silvis and Moline has gone live.
Silvis now hooked up to Moline water
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday announced $26.88...
Putnam, City of Muscatine awarded Destination Iowa grants
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam