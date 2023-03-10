Crews working to repair water main break in Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Silvis public works crews are working to repair a water main break.

According to Silvis Fire Chief and Emergency Mnamanet Director John Winters, the water main break is causing much of the city to not have water.

Winters said at this time they do not know when water will be restored.

According to Moline City officials, the water main break is believed to be from Silvis restoring the use of its water tower, which provides increased pressure in the system, leading to the leak. The leak is unrelated to the transition to Moline water that began Wednesday.

