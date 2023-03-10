Gilda’s Club University to host Schitt’s Creek Trivia Night fundraiser

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gilda’s Club University is hosting a Schitt’s Creek themed Trivia fundraising event open to the public on April 27 in the Rogalski Center, 518 West Locust Street, Davenport.

Kelsey Allen discusses the event and the unique non-profit chapter. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with games beginning at 7 p.m. All funds raised will remain local to support Gilda’s Club University.

There will be eight rounds of Schitt’s Creek Trivia (10 questions each). Participants may bring their own snacks. A cash bar will be on site.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.gildasclubqc.org/gcu-trivia-night/.

Ticket pricing is as follows: General Public at $10 per individual/$80 per team of 8 and for SAU college students, $5 per individual/$40 per team of 8.

Gilda’s Club University at St. Ambrose University is only one of two colleges in the nation that has received grant money to bring a Gilda’s Club to a college campus, according to a media release from Gilda’s Club Quad Cities officials.

