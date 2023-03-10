Iowa WORKS hosts ‘Refugee Workforce, QC’s Best Kept Secret’

Many employers gathered at Iowa WORKS, Thursday morning to sit in on the ‘Refugee Workforce workshop, QC’s Best Kept Secret.’
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday Iowa WORKS partnered with World Relief Quad Cities and the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services to host the first of three events available to employers in the Quad Cities area who are interested in learning more about refugees in the area and how hiring refugees might make sense for some businesses and refugees themselves.

Many employers gathered at Iowa WORKS, 1801-A, East Kimberly Road, Thursday morning to sit in on the ‘Refugee Workforce workshop, QC’s Best Kept Secret.’

According to event organizers the mission of the event is to “offer insight to employers about how to invest in themselves and the refugee and immigrant population in the Quad Cities. If you’re looking to increase diversity, hire hardworking staff, or change a life, this is a great place to start!”

“I believe today’s expectation is to have employers walk away with a good understanding of that process,” said Bureau of Refugee Services Refugee Workforce Liaison, Edgar Ramirez. “Also opening the doors so that there’s refugees that are currently looking for employment and connecting to them.”

For additional information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/refugee-workforce-qcs-best-kept-secret-tickets-528642111787.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thursday Noon until Friday 9 AM
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for accumulating snow
Jeremy Lee Krapp, 34, is charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, second-degree...
Man charged in 2020 armed robbery in Davenport
Moline eyes second cannabis dispensary
Moline eyes second cannabis dispensary
Missing poster that was put up after Trevor Wixom went missing in October 2022.
‘Trevor was a good kid’: Body in Discovery Park identified, father speaks out
Nicole Gasper was wanted by the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Woman wanted in Rock Island Co. for escape arrested in Davenport

Latest News

Officials with the Quad Cities Chamber announced they have received a $202,000 U.S. Economic...
Quad Cities Chamber announces return of Manufacturing Hub resource
Riverbend Bicycle Club to host Clinton Icicle Bicycle event
The Davenport RAGBRAI team released its logo today and the theme for this year is "Be Bold....
Davenport RAGBRAI announces 2023 logo, theme and dip site
Davenport Fire Department is looking for help to find the man who set fire to a trash can...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport firefighters investigate arson at Ground Transportation Center