Iowa WORKS hosts ‘Refugee Workforce, QC’s Best Kept Secret’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thursday Iowa WORKS partnered with World Relief Quad Cities and the Iowa Bureau of Refugee Services to host the first of three events available to employers in the Quad Cities area who are interested in learning more about refugees in the area and how hiring refugees might make sense for some businesses and refugees themselves.

Many employers gathered at Iowa WORKS, 1801-A, East Kimberly Road, Thursday morning to sit in on the ‘Refugee Workforce workshop, QC’s Best Kept Secret.’

According to event organizers the mission of the event is to “offer insight to employers about how to invest in themselves and the refugee and immigrant population in the Quad Cities. If you’re looking to increase diversity, hire hardworking staff, or change a life, this is a great place to start!”

“I believe today’s expectation is to have employers walk away with a good understanding of that process,” said Bureau of Refugee Services Refugee Workforce Liaison, Edgar Ramirez. “Also opening the doors so that there’s refugees that are currently looking for employment and connecting to them.”

For additional information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/refugee-workforce-qcs-best-kept-secret-tickets-528642111787.

