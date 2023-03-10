Local Tik Tok sensation shares Reuben Sliders recipe

Local Tik Tok sensation features Reuben Sliders recipe
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -A local mom who has become a Tik Tok and Instagram cooking sensation features a St. Patrick’s Day favorite.

Carman Wilken from Milan has over 900 thousand followers (let’s get her over 1 million!). Her username on Tik Tok is @whatsmomcookin. Follow her on Instagram here. The embedded Instagram post below features how to make her famous Reuben Sliders.

For more information, watch Carman in action at https://www.tiktok.com/@whatsmomcookin?lang=en

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Muscatine couple plead for community to clean up parks, six months after toddler's death
Muscatine couple pleads community to clean up parks, six months after toddler’s death

Latest News

Gilda's Club University is holding a trivia night featuring the television show at SAU on April...
Gilda’s Club University to host Schitt’s Creek Trivia Night fundraiser
Pysanka Easter Egg art
Pysanka Easter Egg workshop in LeClaire to raise money for first aid supplies for Ukranians in need
The Fun Station, Edridge
New in Eldridge: The Fun Station
St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade Quad Cities
St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade to step off March 18