Local Tik Tok sensation shares Reuben Sliders recipe
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -A local mom who has become a Tik Tok and Instagram cooking sensation features a St. Patrick’s Day favorite.
Carman Wilken from Milan has over 900 thousand followers (let’s get her over 1 million!). Her username on Tik Tok is @whatsmomcookin. Follow her on Instagram here. The embedded Instagram post below features how to make her famous Reuben Sliders.
For more information, watch Carman in action at https://www.tiktok.com/@whatsmomcookin?lang=en
