CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KWQC) - Friday night, the Moline Boys Basketball team will tip-off against Downers Grove North in the ‘Final 4′ State basketball game.

This is the first trip to the ‘Final 4′ for Moline Boys Basketball in 70 years.

TV6 is currently at the game and our crew will provide scores and highlights at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

