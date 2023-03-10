New in Eldridge: The Fun Station

The Fun Station in Eldridge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -The motto of The Fun Station is Fun, Food, Family. And there is a new location in the Quad Cities region that has opened just in time for upcoming Spring breaks from schools and colleges.

Kyle Kiel of KWQC-TV6 visits a new hot spot for family fun with 18 different attractions. The Fun Station is located at 400 South 14th Avenue, Eldridge.

Watch the news story package shared during Quad Cities Live to learn more.

Visit The Fun Station website at https://gofunstation.com/quad-cities/ or call 563-559-7200 for more information about amenities and pricing.

