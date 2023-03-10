Putnam, City of Muscatine awarded Destination Iowa grants

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority on Thursday announced $26.88 million in grant funding through the final round of Destination Iowa, a $100 million investment in “quality of life” and tourism attractions.

One of the recipients is the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, which was awarded $900,000 toward an expansion project. The award represents 23% of the total project investment of $3,965,449.

Reynolds also announced an additional investment of $15 million to fund Destination Iowa applications from rural communities that did not receive grants in previous rounds.

As part of that, the City of Muscatine was awarded $1 million for the Muscatine Indoor Sports Complex. The award represents 25% of the total project investment of $4,000,000.

In all, Destination Iowa awards were granted to 46 projects totaling $115 million that activated $480,265,783 in total investment, Reynold said in a media release.

“Destination Iowa has inspired communities in all corners of the state to dream big about projects that will bolster quality of life and attract newcomers,” she said. “The demand is so high, especially in rural areas, that I’ve extended the program to help more rural communities realize those dreams.”

IEDA opened the Destination Iowa program in May and accepted applications through Dec. 31. Applications were scored based on eligibility, completeness, and the project’s ability to meet the program goal of creating transformational tourism attractions.

Destination Iowa grants have been open to cities, counties, nonprofits and other organizations through four separate funds: Economically Significant Development, Outdoor Recreation, Tourism Attraction, and Creative Placemaking.

Funded projects must be completed by June 30, 2026.

