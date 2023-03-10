Pysanka Easter Egg workshop in LeClaire to raise money for first aid supplies for Ukranians in need

Participants in two upcoming workshops on March 18 can learn about the traditional art of pysanky egg decorating
Pysanka Easter Egg workshop to raise money for first aid supplies for Ukranians in need
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -You can learn about the traditional Ukrainian art of pysanky egg decorating at the Pysanka Workshops Fundraiser with Xenya Mucha on March 18 and see how the Slavic tradition is related to modern day Easter celebrations.

Guest Xenya Mucha, an American-Ukrainian who resides in Le Claire, shares the art of pysanka during two local workshops open to persons 16 and older. She has hosted dozens of previous pysanka events.

The two workshops will be held on Saturday March, 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 3 p.m.at LeClaire Civic Club, 127 South Cody Road, LeClaire.

Non-refundable $25 tickets are available at https://allevents.in/.../pysanka-workshops.../80002030405434. Donations are also kindly appreciated.

Xenya will teach you how to use the pysanka art tools (kistka, wax, dyes) and will help you to make your own personalized pysanka. Decorated pysanka personifies two beginnings: the egg symbolizes the beginning of life, and the ornament applied on its shell refers to ideas about the surrounding world and beliefs of the painter.

All funds raised at these workshops will proceed to the Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa to purchase first aid supplies for Ukrainians in need. This is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to mobilize support for the people of Ukraine in the area of Eastern Iowa and regularly sends humanitarian help to charity foundations, orphanages, and other institutions in Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Muscatine couple plead for community to clean up parks, six months after toddler's death
Muscatine couple pleads community to clean up parks, six months after toddler’s death

Latest News

Gilda's Club University is holding a trivia night featuring the television show at SAU on April...
Gilda’s Club University to host Schitt’s Creek Trivia Night fundraiser
The Fun Station, Edridge
New in Eldridge: The Fun Station
St. Patrick's Society Grand Parade Quad Cities
St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade to step off March 18
Reuben Sliders
Local Tik Tok sensation shares Reuben Sliders recipe