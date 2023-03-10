Pysanka Easter Egg workshop in LeClaire to raise money for first aid supplies for Ukranians in need

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -You can learn about the traditional Ukrainian art of pysanky egg decorating at the Pysanka Workshops Fundraiser with Xenya Mucha on March 18 and see how the Slavic tradition is related to modern day Easter celebrations.

Guest Xenya Mucha, an American-Ukrainian who resides in Le Claire, shares the art of pysanka during two local workshops open to persons 16 and older. She has hosted dozens of previous pysanka events.

The two workshops will be held on Saturday March, 18 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 3 p.m.at LeClaire Civic Club, 127 South Cody Road, LeClaire.

Non-refundable $25 tickets are available at https://allevents.in/.../pysanka-workshops.../80002030405434. Donations are also kindly appreciated.

Xenya will teach you how to use the pysanka art tools (kistka, wax, dyes) and will help you to make your own personalized pysanka. Decorated pysanka personifies two beginnings: the egg symbolizes the beginning of life, and the ornament applied on its shell refers to ideas about the surrounding world and beliefs of the painter.

All funds raised at these workshops will proceed to the Ukrainian Society of Eastern Iowa to purchase first aid supplies for Ukrainians in need. This is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that works to mobilize support for the people of Ukraine in the area of Eastern Iowa and regularly sends humanitarian help to charity foundations, orphanages, and other institutions in Ukraine.

