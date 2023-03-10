Quad Cities Chamber announces return of Manufacturing Hub resource

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This week, the Quad Cities Chamber announced the return of the Manufacturing Hub, a program to help local manufacturing companies and defense contractors grow their businesses.

One of the Chamber’s top priorities is to support the QC as a leading national manufacturing region, stated a media release from the Quad Cities Chamber. The Manufacturing Hub is a series of programs and services aimed at connecting manufacturers to resources and incentives that will help them gain a competitive advantage with civilian and government contracting opportunities.

The Quad Cities Chamber is now one of four Illinois Defense Manufacturing Consortium members that will share a $5 million grant to help local manufacturing companies and defense contractors grow through operational excellence, innovative technology and workforce, the media release stated. The five-year grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DOD) Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program

According to Quad City Chamber officials, the chamber has launched the following events and programs aimed at enriching the manufacturing community, showcasing the industry to emerging talent and helping regional companies achieve their goals:

Hub Huddles which are bi-monthly morning sessions to connect on topics most pressing for manufacturers and to meet peers, partners and suppliers critical for business growth. which are bi-monthly morning sessions to connect on topics most pressing for manufacturers and to meet peers, partners and suppliers critical for business growth. Registration is open for the first Hub Huddle , Observations from the Field-the State of Manufacturing in the QC on March 16

Hub Brews are bi-monthly late afternoon open networking gatherings focused on peer-to-peer conversations and business development. are bi-monthly late afternoon open networking gatherings focused on peer-to-peer conversations and business development. Registration is open for the April 25 Hub Brew

The Women in Manufacturing Peer Roundtable Group is a confidential structured discussion group that provides a platform in which you can examine business challenges, discuss economic and employment issues, and build relationships with a network of supportive peers. is a confidential structured discussion group that provides a platform in which you can examine business challenges, discuss economic and employment issues, and build relationships with a network of supportive peers. Applications are being accepted now for the Women in Manufacturing Peer Roundtable

“The Quad Cities is a premier national manufacturing center, and we’re committed to delivering resources to our manufacturing partners in the region,” said Chris Caves, VP of Business and Economic Growth. “The Manufacturing Hub is built to support the local manufacturing community through uncovering opportunities, promoting best practices, supporting professional development and encouraging investment in innovative technologies.”

Partners of the program include Cook County Bureau of Economic Development represented by Chicago Metro Metals Consortium, Rockford Area Economic Development Council, Greater Peoria Economic Development Council and Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, according to Quad City Chamber’s media release.

