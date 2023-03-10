Quad Cities Sports Commission changes name to Sports QC
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some changes were announced this week for the Quad Cities Sports Commission including a new name and logo: Sports QC. The commission is also changing the way it works to promote the Quad Cities as a sporting destination.
Dave Herrell, President/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, which operates the sports commission, explains the changes that include a new citizen advisory group and digital platform.
