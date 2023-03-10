Silvis now hooked up to Moline water

SILVIS, Iowa (KWQC) - A shared water connection between the cities of Silvis and Moline has gone live.

On Wednesday, employees at Moline’s water treatment plant opened valves to go live with water supply to Silvis, the culmination of a project two years in the making, Moline officials said in a media release.

According to officials, Silvis residents should soon be experiencing better water pressure from their taps and Moline residents more stable and possibly lower water rates going forward.

Silvis has long struggled with low water pressure issues using its existing wells, while Moline has reserve capacity in its system, which treats and distributes water from the Mississippi River, officials said.

Moline began discussing sharing excess capacity with Silvis officials in November 2021 and, in February 2022, made a formal proposal to connect the two water systems.

An intergovernmental agreement was passed by both city councils in April and permitting, engineering design and construction started shortly thereafter, officials said.

“This week, the project has come to completion, resulting in a mutually beneficial situation for each community,” Tony Loete, Moline’s Director of Utilities, said.

Moline will now supply around 400,000 gallons of water per day to Silvis.

Loete said adding Silvis as a customer will allow rate increases for Moline residents to be deferred or postponed, even as operating costs increase.

Hooking up Silvis is expected to result in around $327,000 in additional annual revenue to the Moline water fund.

“The city of Moline and city of Silvis have continued to build on their existing relationship and in the spirit of intergovernmental cooperation opened yet another door to mutually serve the needs of our two communities,” Moline City Administrator Bob Vita said.

