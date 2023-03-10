St. Patrick’s Day Grand Parade to step off March 18

The annual bi-state event begins at 11:30 a.m. in Rock Island and ends at The RiverCenter in Davenport
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad-Cities St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities is announcing details for its popular Grand Parade day set for Saturday, March 18.

The annual festivities will actually begin on Friday, March 17 with the introduction of the parade Grand Marshal (Bob “Mr. Thanksgiving” Vogelbaugh), Irish Mother of the Year and St. Patrick Society scholarship recipient at the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon at The RiverCenter, 136 East Third Street, Davenport. Reservations to the luncheon are being accepted, and more information can be found here.

Sue Frese, St. Patrick’s Day Society, discusses details about the annual bi-state parade on March 18.

The Grand Parade will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m. on the Illinois side at 4th Avenue and 23rd Street and travel through downtown Rock Island over the Centennial Bridge into Davenport. Groups will make their way down West Third Street to the RiverCenter at Perry Street.

The River Bend Food Bank will travel the parade route ahead of decorated floats with walking groups to gather monetary donations for the nonprofit’s mission of combating food insecurity in the Quad-Cities. The agency’s has an important goal of closing the meal gap in our community by 2025. $1 will provide 5 meals and 96% of everything donated goes directly into Foodbank programs

For more information, visit https://www.stpatsqc.com/default.htm or email info@stpatsqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

