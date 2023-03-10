UnityPoint - Trinity Muscatine offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine Public Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits to identify cancer early and increase people’s treatment options and survival rates, according to a media release.

“Together, we’re reaching out into the community to help those at the greatest risk who may have challenges accessing care,” says Christy Roby, director of Trinity Muscatine Public Health. According to a media release, “By increasing access to colon cancer screenings, we can help promote better outcomes with early detection.”

There are two upcoming workshops being offered at Musser Public Library in room 104 in Muscatine, on April 13 from noon-1 pm, and 6-7 p.m.

Experts recommend people 45 or older be screened for colon cancer, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome. According to a media release, screenings are quick and easy, taking only minutes from the comfort of your home. Learn more here and call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at (563) 263-0122 to request a free at-home screening kit.

At-home screening kits are being offered for residents in Muscatine, Louisa, and Scott County.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.