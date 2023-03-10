UnityPoint - Trinity Muscatine offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits

UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine
UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine(UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - UnityPoint Health Trinity Muscatine Public Health and Gilda’s Club Quad Cities are offering free at-home colon cancer screening kits to identify cancer early and increase people’s treatment options and survival rates, according to a media release.

“Together, we’re reaching out into the community to help those at the greatest risk who may have challenges accessing care,” says Christy Roby, director of Trinity Muscatine Public Health. According to a media release, “By increasing access to colon cancer screenings, we can help promote better outcomes with early detection.”

There are two upcoming workshops being offered at Musser Public Library in room 104 in Muscatine, on April 13 from noon-1 pm, and 6-7 p.m.

Experts recommend people 45 or older be screened for colon cancer, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer or irritable bowel syndrome. According to a media release, screenings are quick and easy, taking only minutes from the comfort of your home. Learn more here and call Trinity Muscatine Public Health at (563) 263-0122 to request a free at-home screening kit.

At-home screening kits are being offered for residents in Muscatine, Louisa, and Scott County.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
Muscatine couple plead for community to clean up parks, six months after toddler's death
Muscatine couple pleads community to clean up parks, six months after toddler’s death

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: More snow possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: More snow possible this weekend
Police lights road
Arkansas man pleads guilty in 2019 Clinton Co. vehicular homicide
TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Oritz captures aerial views of the flooding in downtown Davenport.
NOAA: Increased risk of major flooding on the Mississippi River this spring
NOAA: Increased chance of major flooding on the Mississippi River this spring