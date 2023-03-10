Warriors Rising’s 3rd annual fundraiser set for March 25 at Riverside Casino

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Warrior Rising is a 501c3 nonprofit started by veterans, for veterans and is hosting the agency’s 3rd Annual Business Shower and Fundraising Gala on March 25 at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, 3184 Highway 22, Riverside, Iowa.

Alissa Morrison, Event Coordinator, and Casey Maxted, former member of U.S. Army Special Forces and FBI Special Agent (and Iowa native) bring awareness to the non-profit and Business Shower/Gala.

Warrior Rising has helped create and fund more than 100 veteran-owned businesses. Warrior Rising has established itself as the preeminent transition organization for prospective veteran entrepreneurs.

The “Business Shower”, held during the day from on March 25 is Warrior Rising’s signature event.

The shower will focus on key learnings from industry experts and successful entrepreneurs. Participants will be gifted a custom suit, new laptop, website development and SEO optimization, headshots, and the opportunity to present their brands in a “shark tank” style pitch competition where they’ll be eligible for up to $20,000 in charitable grants.

Casey Maxted was one such entrepreneur helped by Warrior Rising. He is the CEO and Founder of Cold Zero Spirits, an American-made whiskey and vodka company founded by patriots that is now available in Hy-Vee locations across Iowa.

The Fundraising Gala on March 25 begins with a Cocktail reception at 4:30 p.m. with Dinner and Program to start at 6 p.m. The event is open to the public. Tickets are available here.

Guests can to show their support for our veterans and their families by purchasing tickets which will include a cocktail reception with hors d’oeuvres, beverages, and a silent auction, followed by a gourmet plated dinner, live auction, raffle prizes, live entertainment, announcement of the Pitch Competition winner and grant presentation, and keynote speaker Marcus Luttrell.

Marcus Luttrell is a retired United States Navy SEAL who received the Navy Cross and Purple Heart for his actions in June 2005 against Taliban fighters during Operation Red Wings in which he was the lone survivor. Mr. Luttrell is also the best-selling author of Lone Survivor to share the amazing story of his brothers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, which has since seen a 2013 film adaptation of the same name starring Mark Wahlberg.

