City of Silvis water issues resolved, officials say

A boil has been put in place for a large portion of the city until further notice, according to Silvis Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director John Winters. The yellow highlighted areas on the map are the areas that are possibly affected by the break and where the boil order is in place.(City of Silvis)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - After a water main break in the City of Silvis, the temporary boil order has been lifted for affected residents.

City officials announced Saturday afternoon the boil order enacted for much of the city has been lifted.

The initial incident started Friday morning, when the water main burst at 14th Street and Crosstown Ave.

After filling up the nearby water tower the pressure inside the main was unable to handle the influx of water. Public works crews from Silvis and Moline responded to the break and was able to patch the pipe.

Cases of water were directed towards the Genesis hospital and nearby nursing homes to ensure those facilities did not have to close altogether while repairs were made.

The Silvis Fire Chief, John Winters, said the city will revisit the site in the spring to reevaluate the pipe, and decide whether or not the pipe needs to be replaced.

