3 killed, 1 injured in I-80 crash on Scott County

WALCOTT, Iowa (KWQC) - A fatal crash occurred on Saturday along I-80 in Scott County, near the Walcott exit.

Both vehicles were driving on the inside lanes along I-80, when both ended up colliding head-on.

According to Davenport Police, there are three individuals who died in the crash, however their identities are unknown.

Another person was taken from the scene to Genesis East for related injuries, their condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and will provide updates on-air and online.

