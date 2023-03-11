Moline Boys Basketball advances to State Championship

Moline Boys Basketball advances to championship game, tomorrow.
Moline Boys Basketball advances to championship game, tomorrow.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline boys basketball team defeated Downers Grove North in the 4A State Semifinals Friday night, advancing Moline to play in the State Championship game, tomorrow. The final score of the game was 50 to 36. Moline senior Brock Harding scored a game-high 21 points.

This will be Moline’s first appearance in the State Championship game since 1951. A win tomorrow night would give Moline a State Championship for the first time in program history.

Moline will play in the State Championship game tomorrow night, against Benet Academy at 7:15 p.m.

