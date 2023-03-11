Rain and snow arrive this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect another quiet start to the weekend, with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Things turn more active as our next system moves in this afternoon, bringing a chance for light rain south and light snow in our northern and western counties. Tonight snow continues, mainly north of I-80, while rain mixes with snow to the south. Those areas north could pick up a quick accumulation of 1″ to 3″.

Precipitation ends early Sunday morning, followed by cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Readings warm up again by midweek, with rain chances Thursday and Thursday night.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for light rain by afternoon. High: 40°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow overnight: Low: 33°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 37°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

