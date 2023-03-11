Rain and snow arrive this afternoon

Some snow accumulations likely north overnight
Rain and snow will move into the weather picture this afternoon with minor accumulations north.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Expect another quiet start to the weekend, with cloudy skies and breezy winds. Things turn more active as our next system moves in this afternoon, bringing a chance for light rain south and light snow in our northern and western counties. Tonight snow continues, mainly north of I-80, while rain mixes with snow to the south. Those areas north could pick up a quick accumulation of 1″ to 3″.

Precipitation ends early Sunday morning, followed by cooler temperatures Monday and Tuesday. Readings warm up again by midweek, with rain chances Thursday and Thursday night.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. A chance for light rain by afternoon. High: 40°. Wind: SE 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain and snow overnight: Low: 33°. Wind: E 10-15+ mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 37°. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Moline Boys Basketball advances to championship game, tomorrow.
Moline Boys Basketball advances to State Championship
A Bettendorf man was arrested Friday after police say he sexually abused a child over a nearly...
Bettendorf man charged with sexually abusing child
Medical helicopter carrying a patient crashed in Macon County, N.C.
Medical helicopter crashes while taking patient to the hospital
Illinois firework bill proposed on “ground sparklers”

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Another taste of winter weather this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: More snow possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast: More snow possible this weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast