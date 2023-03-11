Rock Island 11th Street water main replacement to begin Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island has announced that water main replacement will begin early next week on 11th Street from 25th Avenue to 42nd Avenue.

Monday, Langman Construction Inc. will begin the water main replacement project on 11th Street between 25th Avenue and 42nd Avenue, according to a media release from Rock Island city officials. The work is expected to continue through the summer and possibly into the fall.

Officials say the work will begin on 11th Street at 42nd Avenue with the replacement of manholes and water valve boxes in the east lane. This work will proceed to 25th Avenue with temporary traffic control set up in work areas.

Once Langman Construction Inc. begins the replacement of the water main in the center two lanes of 11th Street, a more extensive traffic control set up will be required by the Illinois Department of Transportation, officials said. These larger areas could extend up to four or five city blocks during the installation of the water main.

Additionally, at some intersections, detours may be required for proper water main installation and traffic control safety, officials said.

City officials urge to follow the posted warning signs and traffic control devices when entering or leaving the construction zones.

The City of Rock Island will also issue media releases regarding detours when necessary and also post project updates on the City of Rock Island Facebook page, according to the media release.

