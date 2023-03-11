Site Selection Magazine ranks Quad Cities region 6 in country for total economic development projects along the Mississippi

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities region ranked sixth in total number of large-scale economic investment projects on the Mississippi River Corridor, with a total of 24 projects according to Site Selection Magazine. The Governor’s Cup Awards ranked the QC behind only larger metros such as St. Louis, Minneapolis, Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Memphis.

Additionally, three other local communities were recognized as micropolitan areas by number of large-scale economic investment projects which included Muscatine with five, Galesburg with two and Clinton with two, according to Site Selection Magazine.

“The continued acknowledgement of economic growth in our region pushes us to be the forefront of competing communities in terms of corporate investments, talent and jobs,” Vice President of Business & Economic Growth for the Quad Cities Chamber Tami Petsche, said. “This achievement brings awareness of the Quad Cities to companies and site location consultants across the country, presenting our region as a premier place to do business.”

Site Selection Magazine also included that statewide, Illinois was ranked second in total number of large-scale investments, and fourth in projects per capita. Iowa ranked ninth in number of large-scale investments per capita.

