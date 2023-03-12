Breezy and cool for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for lingering clouds and breezy winds for the remainder of your weekend. Now that the rain and snow have come to an end, we’ll see very little movement on the thermometer, with highs only reaching the 30′s this afternoon and again on Monday.

High pressure builds into the region Tuesday, bringing us sunshine and slightly milder temperatures during the day.

Scattered clouds return through the rest of the work week, but here’s the plot twist in our weather story—temperatures will rise into the 50′s Wednesday and Thursday! We’ll see rain chances for Thursday, but the warm up will be all too brief, as readings return to the 30′s Friday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 39°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight: Low: 27°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 36°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

