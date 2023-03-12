City of Rock Island adds unique amenity for community

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Only three locations in the United States have a library and YMCA connected: Potranco Library in San Antonio, Texas, On the Go - Andover in Andover, Minn., and now the Watts-Midtown Library in Rock Island, Ill.

The Watts-Midtown facility held their open house Saturday morning, making this site the first in the Quad Cities to have a library and YMCA combined.

“This branch is carrying my mother’s name. She was a big supporter of education, and was a school teacher,” said President of Rock Island Library Board Eudell Watts III. “She tutored a lot of kids on her off time on her own nickel and dime, and the library was important to her.”

This facility took many years to plan, and had been temporarily put on hold during the pandemic, that now it’s finally open to the public. According to Angela Campbell, Rock Island Library Director, the Two Rivers YMCA and Rock Island Library have had a five-year partnership with each other, and is relieved they are able to share the new location.

“We both needed a space in the middle of Rock Island, and when the building became available it was kind of meant to be,” Campbell recalls. “We didn’t need the whole space, the YMCA didn’t need the whole space, and we both exist to make the mind, body and spirit better.”

By both organizations also sharing the utilities, Campbell says it helps financially by keeping maintenance costs affordable.

Hours for the library and YMCA are listed on the Two Rivers website, and the Watts-Midtown library site.

