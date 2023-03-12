Davenport man arrested for impersonating law enforcement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Friday after police say he had been impersonating an ATF agent.

Craig Weber, 56, was arrested on four counts Impersonating an Officer, as well as one count of False Imprisonment, and one count of Possession of an Offensive Weapon.

Police became suspicious when Weber was pulled over for speeding back on Feb. 8 of this year. Weber claimed to be an ATF agent during that stop, providing police with a false badge number.

An internal investigation continued, and it was discovered that in a separate speeding incident in Sept. 2019 Weber was found with a tactical-type vest with ATF patches. Police at that time believed Weber was an agent and no follow-up was conducted.

Investigators also uncovered that in the past Weber called 911 on a speeding driver, claiming he was an off-duty ATF agent. The driver was reported to 911 as a possible drunk driver that was speeding, and Weber left the scene after about 20 minutes.

Davenport Police conducted a search warrant for Weber’s apartment and vehicle, and discovered typical police tools like scanners and batons, eventually being arrested on Friday.

On Saturday morning Weber posted bail. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.

