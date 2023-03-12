Iowa, Iowa State, Drake all seeded in NCAA men’s tournament’s Midwest regional

March Madness
March Madness(NCAA / MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Three schools from Iowa are set to play in the same regional bracket during the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Iowa Hawkeyes received an eight-seed in the Midwest region against the ninth-seeded Auburn Tigers. They will play on Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:50 p.m., with the game airing on TNT.

Iowa State was named the six-seed in the same region, facing the winner of a “first four” matchup between Mississippi State and Pittsburgh. Their game will take place on Friday in Greensboro, N.C. The Cyclones are slated for 2:10 p.m. on truTV.

Drake will also play on Friday as the 12-seed in the region, against Miami (FL) on Friday in Albany, N.Y. The game gets underway at 6:25 p.m. on TBS.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Moline wins 4A title
Moline wins the Class 4A boys basketball title
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Latest News

Augustana alumni travel to National Championship
Davenport 8-year-old in 99th percentile for ESPN's Tournament Challenge
Monmouth College establishes first ever lacrosse programs