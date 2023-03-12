A foggy start, then breezy and cool for Sunday

A midweek warm up ahead
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Look for areas of dense fog, along with a few sprinkles and flakes moving out of the region this morning, followed by lingering clouds and breezy winds. Now that the rain and snow have come to an end, we’ll see very little movement on the thermometer, with highs only reaching the 30′s this afternoon, Monday and Tuesday.

Here’s the plot twist in our weather story—temperatures will rise into the 50′s Wednesday and Thursday! The warm up will be all too brief, as readings return to the 30′s Friday.

TODAY: Morning fog and drizzle, then cloudy and breezy. High: 39°. Wind: W 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy overnight: Low: 27°. Wind: W 10-20+ mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 36°. Wind: N 10-20+ mph.

