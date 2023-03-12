Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after police say she went into a home and shot a woman.

Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; and going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

A judge set bond at $40,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing March 22.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, Davenport officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West 63rd street for a report of a shooting. A woman was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Officers found multiple 9mm casings.

Officers learned Montgomery had gone into the home and fired multiple times at the woman, which caused serious injuries, police said in an arrest affidavit.

Montgomery later admitted to detectives that she shot the woman after a brief struggle, police said.

