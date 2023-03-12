Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting

Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; and going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.(KWQC/Scott County District Court)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after police say she went into a home and shot a woman.

Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; and going armed with intent, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

A judge set bond at $40,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing March 22.

Just after 8 a.m. Saturday, Davenport officers responded to a home in the 600 block of West 63rd street for a report of a shooting. A woman was transported to a local hospital, police said.

Officers found multiple 9mm casings.

Officers learned Montgomery had gone into the home and fired multiple times at the woman, which caused serious injuries, police said in an arrest affidavit.

Montgomery later admitted to detectives that she shot the woman after a brief struggle, police said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
3 killed, 1 injured in I-80 crash in Scott County
Moline Boys Basketball advances to championship game, tomorrow.
Moline Boys Basketball advances to State Championship
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Prosecutors file complaint to forfeit vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Have you seen him?
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Rock Island, Davenport police and Scott Co. deputies

Latest News

1
Rock Island Arsenal staff hosts tour of ‘Quarters One’ on Saturday
Your First Alert Forecast
UNI loses to Belmont
Steamwheelers hold meet and greet