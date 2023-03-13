50th RAGBRAI to pass through West Liberty, Muscatine, Buffalo

Before the 50th RAGBRI ride ends in Davenport it will make its way from Coralivile through Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Montpelier and Buffalo.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Before the 50th RAGBRAI ride ends in Davenport it will make its way from Coralville through Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Montpelier and Buffalo.

Muscatine is the meeting town for the final day of the race. Ride Director Matt Phippen said the stretch between Muscatine and Davenport will give riders a longer view of the river they worked all week to reach for the traditional front-tire dip.

“This year, I wanted that same feel, to hug the river as much as possible,” Phippen said. “For that entire stretch out of the corner of their eye, they’re going to see the river that they’re going to eventually dip into.”

Before the 50th RAGBRAI ride ends in Davenport it will make its way from Coralville through...
Before the 50th RAGBRAI ride ends in Davenport it will make its way from Coralville through Iowa City, West Liberty, Muscatine, Montpelier and Buffalo.(RAGBRI)

This year’s RAGBRAI route will start in Sioux City on July 23 taking riders through 500 miles of Iowa. When the week is over on July 29 cyclists will dip their tires in the Mississippi Davenport. It marks the sixth time the annual ride has ended in the city since its inception in 1973.

Davenport RAGBRAI officials announced on March 9, the theme for the ride is “Be Bold. Ride Gold.”

For all pass-through and meeting towns visit the RAGBRAI website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Moline wins 4A title
Moline wins the Class 4A boys basketball title
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Latest News

Thomson prison
Thompson prison temporarily converted to low-security facility
Thompson prison temporarily converted to low-security facility
Thompson prison temporarily converted to low-security facility
Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’
Before the 50th RAGBRI ride ends in Davenport it will make its way from Coralivile through Iowa...
50th RAGBRI to pass through West Liberty, Muscatine, Buffalo
The investigation is ongoing.
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County