Augmented reality in the classroom: how St. Ambrose is implementing this emerging technology

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Augmented reality headsets are the new norm for numerous courses at St. Ambrose University. From engineering to business to art history, this emerging technology is giving all students the chance to get real world experiences without leaving the classroom.

St. Ambrose President, Amy Novak says students can travel around the globe or set up mock sales calls all through the augmented reality headsets.

“So whether it’s going to Plato’s cave, or the Battle of Troy, or examining how I might look at a sales call, leveraging a virtual experience, or walking into a virtual welding lab, or using augmented reality to look at the human body, there are just a plethora of ways that we think students can be much more engaged in learning leveraging these technologies,” Novak said.

According to Novak, St. Ambrose is the first in the country to implement augmented reality in the classroom and is top ten in using virtual reality.

Originally launched in the fall of 2023, the program didn’t take off until the current semester and now the university is working to set students up for the future through this technology.

“What we know is that our students will be more prepared for the workplace, if they have these sorts of experiences,” Novak said.

Piper Thomas, a senior at St. Ambrose, has used the augmented reality headsets to build several robots for an engineering course. He says, the augmented reality has changed the game when it comes to learning.

“It helps to get down into the very specifics of this is exactly what you’re supposed to do is something that we can refine over time as well,” Thomas said. “So if you have any additional questions, say during later times, and you’re working on your homework, or your for your lab, you can just put on the headset and walk through it one more time.”

Partnering with Victory XR, Piper was used as a model for a hologram that will be implemented within the augmented reality programming.

“Victory XR just asked me to write a script, so I wrote a script,” Thomas said. “I just walked through exactly how I had designed the robot and how all the electrical components went together. And for the code, it’s just one nice block of code, they can just upload to the robot.”

St. Ambrose and Victory XR have partnered together to bring more custom content to the classroom for different courses and should be available in the near future.

The university is also in the process of building a new building that will house all the augmented and virtual reality classes that is set to open early 2024.

