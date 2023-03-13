Breezy and cold start to the week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Breezy NW winds and cloud cover are keeping things quite chilly to start out the week. Wind chills will be in the teens this morning and only the low 20s this afternoon. A few flurries can’t be ruled out today, but I’m not expecting any impact on travel due to snow. We will be dry through Wednesday with a big warm up through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 50s on Wednesday thanks to sun and gusty south winds ahead of a strong March storm system. A cold front will arrive on Thursday bringing widespread rain to the region as well as very windy conditions on Friday. Flurries, wind and cold will linger into the weekend with wind chills in the single digits Saturday morning.

TODAY: Flurries and breezy. High: 34º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 22º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Becoming sunny. High: 40º.

