City of Muscatine brings new indoor sports complex to community

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Four years ago the idea for an indoor sports arena began, and now, with funding in hand, the wheels are moving to bring this dream into reality.

Following the announcement that the City of Muscatine obtained their Destination Iowa Grant, they’re now moving forward with the construction of an indoor sporting complex.

“As far as putting the pieces together and starting down the path it’s been about four years now,” said Muscatine’s Communication Manager Kevin Jenison. “Last Thursday we found about the Destination Iowa Grant, and with a major piece of the puzzle really put us on the path to completing this project.”

The project is estimated at 4 million dollars, and is being funded by public and private entities, including two grants from Destination Iowa and the Carver Trust.

The new structure will mimic the existing St. Ambrose Dome, located on Brady St. in Davenport. Inside the dome will be a five-thousand square foot field where teams can practice soccer, baseball and softball during the winter months.

“Our anticipation is that by early in 2024 we’ll have the construction contracts approved, and by late 2024 we should have the indoor structure completed,” Jenison said.

Right now the city has consulted the Farley Group to help find the right design for the facility, and also find the actual cost for construction.

Once complete the facility will be open to the public for use.

