Crews responded to 2 fires in Galesburg Friday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Fire Department responded to two fires Friday night.

The Galesburg Fire Department responded around 8 p.m. Friday to a structure fire in the 700 block of E South Street, according to a media release. Firefighters found a small fire in the basement of the home.

According to crews, everyone was able to exit the home before firefighters arrived.

The fire was contained in the basement, which had heavy fire damage and the house had minor smoke damage, crews said. Damages was estimated at $10,000.

While responding to the first fire, a crew was sent to a second fire in the 700 block of Monmouth Boulevard, firefighters said. Off-duty firefighters also responded to this fire.

Crews said they found a large fire in a detached garage at the back of the home. Preliminary damage estimates are $18,000.

According to Galesburg Fire Investigators, the cause of the fire is undetermined and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported from both fires, firefighters said.

According to Crews, an emergency callback of off-duty fire personnel was initiated to provide emergency coverage for the city.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.