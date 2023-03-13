Davenport man sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced on March 8, to 235 months; or 19 years and seven months; in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

David Terrell Parrow, 47, will serve five years of supervised release following the prison sentence.

According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Parrow sold a pound of methamphetamine on two separate occasions to a confidential informant.

In January 2022, the Davenport Police Department then executed a search warrant on Parrow’s residence and found the marijuana and cocaine base.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement, according to a media release. The Davenport Police Department investigated the case.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.