Deputies investigate death of man found near Mediapolis Community School property

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Des Moines County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead on the outlying grounds of the Mediapolis Community School property.

According to Sheriff Kevin Glendening, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded about 11:13 a.m. Monday to a report of a person found on the outlying grounds of the Mediapolis Community School property. A Des Moines County Sheriff’s Deputy, who is the Mediapolis School Resource Officer, was on the scene immediately.

The person was identified as a middle-aged adult man, deputies said.

According to deputies, the investigation is ongoing,

There will be a high law enforcement presence in the area, according to deputies. There is believed to be no direct or active threat to the school, students, or staff.

