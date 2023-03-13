Expect clouds Monday night, then sunshine Tuesday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start Monday evening with cloudy skies, but high-pressure building into the region should help clear things out by daybreak, and that will mean our first glimpse of sunshine in almost a week.

Highs should reach the 30s to lower 40s for Tuesday. We’ll go from mostly clear skies Tuesday night to more clouds rolling in Wednesday.

That’s all ahead of our next system bringing a chance for rain late Wednesday night into Thursday. Look for warmer readings those two days, with highs well into the 50s.

A front passing through Friday will bring cooler air and a chance for rain or snow. Expect chilly conditions through the weekend.

TONIGHT: Overnight clouds, then gradual clearing toward morning. Low: 21°. Wind: N 5-15+ mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably cool. High: 40°. Wind: Bec. SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 28°.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High: 54°.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.