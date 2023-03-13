New Quad Cities business providing virtual reality gaming

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The United States has come a long way since its early introductions into what many consider Virtual Reality, or VR technology, and it’s spurring growth in a relatively new format.

Opening in July 2022, Virtual Ventures in Davenport has brought virtual reality gaming to the community.

VR technology has existed since 1956 when Morton Heilig created the Sensorama. According to the Franklin Institute, the device was set up like a retro gaming cabinet, and someone could watch city scenery go by as if they were riding a motorcycle, receiving visual, audible and tangible stimulation.

According to the National Institute of Health, modifications were made during the 1960′s when the first headset was created by Ivan Sutherland, which was later modified again by Jaron Lanier in the 1980′s who developed the first wireless headset and gloves.

These pioneers in technology paved the way for future headset/controller combinations commercially available today from companies like Meta and Oculus, and gaming companies alike to begin creating games that feel more immersive than traditional consoles.

“I wanted to create a space where people could bring their families and friends for a private event. They get our VIP lobby and the free-to-play games, they can bring their own food and drink, and they can watch their friends play in the arena,” said Virtual Venture’s owner Michael Elliott.

Elliott’s goal for the business was to show people the interactive nature of VR technology, and to highlight companies that are innovating the metaverse.

“Right now I’m working with companies around the world to offer the experiences here at Virtual Venture, like this platform game was created I believe in France, the laser tag program is from Vietnam, and currently I’m working with a company in Australia that’s coming out with a new escape room experience,” Elliott said.

Forbes shows data from January 2023 that during the pandemic headset sales doubled in 2021 compared to 2020, and in an NIH study nearly 180 of 298 participants purchased a headset during the pandemic, also citing 192 of the 298 involved used headsets for gaming.

In the eight months that Elliott has been open, he’s noted people driving upwards of two-and-a-half hours to participate in the games he offers, and has plans to expand his operation in the future.

For now Virtual Ventures requires people to book appointments, to schedule a time to attend, visit the Virtual Ventures website.

