Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department announced Monday afternoon that Brady Street is closed between Second Street and Fourth Street and will remain closed until approximately 8 p.m. tonight due to an event, Davenport Police said in a Facebook post.
Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.
TV6 will provide updates online and on air of when Brady Street reopens to traffic.
