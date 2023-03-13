Police: ‘Brady Street closed until approximately 8 p.m.’

(WLUC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department announced Monday afternoon that Brady Street is closed between Second Street and Fourth Street and will remain closed until approximately 8 p.m. tonight due to an event, Davenport Police said in a Facebook post.

Police advise drivers to seek alternate routes.

TV6 will provide updates online and on air of when Brady Street reopens to traffic.

Davenport Police said that Second Street and Fourth Street will remain closed until...
Davenport Police said that Second Street and Fourth Street will remain closed until approximately 8 p.m. Monday night.(Davenport Police Department)

