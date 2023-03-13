QC Irish Rugby Club hosts corn beef and cabbage fundraiser

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A corn beef and cabbage dinner fundraiser took place on Credit Island in Davenport on Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Quad City Irish Rugby Club to help raise funds for things like tournament fees, referee costs and jerseys.

Team Captain Jake Wirz says these events are important for not only their club but the sport.

“Rugby is the fastest growing sport in America,” Wirz said. “And it’s that way for a reason so, the more people in the Quad Cities that get to know about it, the better. It’s, you know, one of the most safe sports you can play contrary to popular belief. It’s not exactly a hooligan sport, it’s, well, it is a hooligan sport, but it’s played by gentleman.”

Besides getting the funds needed for team expenses, Backs Captain Burke Lardner says being recognized by the people plays a big role not only in popularity but also success.

“Getting the community here to kind of witness what we’re trying to do and bring to the Quad Cities, you know, in the rugby club,” Burke said. “And just having that kind of, you know, culture and you know, environment.”

Wingman George Campbell says events like this have a positive impact on the team and the community, especially the kids.

“Foster an environment that the youth teams can come out and be involved in it and also can just gather more resources for the team and make Rugby more accessible for the overall public.” Campbell said.

At the end of the day, Wirz says its all about growth and getting better.

“We’re a growing club, you know, in a community the size of the Quad Cities, there’s no reason we shouldn’t be able to make it to the Midwest finals every year,” Wirz said. “We’re getting there, you know, we’ve already gone from division four to division three in just a couple short years so, really, the sky’s the limit.”

The club will kick off their spring season April 1 in Carbondale Illinois.

