Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office comments on reports of ‘jail riot’

(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has commented on the reports of a “jail riot” that reportedly took place last Thursday.

On Thursday, March 9, at approximately 7:40 p.m., several adult males incarcerated within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Corrections facility refused to lock up per procedure, according to a media release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Mediation efforts by corrections staff to gain compliance from the disruptive individuals involved were unsuccessful, deputies said.

Additional Sheriff’s Office staff resources, along with the deployment of less lethal devices, were used to bring this matter to a successful conclusion, stated the media release. No injuries were reported by involved staff or inmates at the time of the media release, Friday.

“As Sheriff, one of my top priorities is to operate a corrections facility that provides professional custody and care of individuals who await court related matters,” Sheriff Darren Hart said. “Unfortunately, incidents like last evening highlight the many challenges my staff face providing such services on a daily basis. Once the investigation into this matter is complete, my office will consult, if necessary, with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges against those involved if their actions so warrant it.”

Sheriff Hart added that no further comment will be made as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Moline wins 4A title
Moline wins the Class 4A boys basketball title
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Latest News

Gavel
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper sentenced for civil rights violation
Police lights
Deputies investigate death of man found near Mediapolis Community School property
gavel generic
Davenport man sentenced to prison for methamphetamine distribution
Scott County's first female Eagle Scout
PV High School student becomes Scott County’s first female Eagle Scout