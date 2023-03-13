Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office comments on reports of ‘jail riot’

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has commented on the reports of a “jail riot” that reportedly took place last Thursday.

On Thursday, March 9, at approximately 7:40 p.m., several adult males incarcerated within the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Corrections facility refused to lock up per procedure, according to a media release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Mediation efforts by corrections staff to gain compliance from the disruptive individuals involved were unsuccessful, deputies said.

Additional Sheriff’s Office staff resources, along with the deployment of less lethal devices, were used to bring this matter to a successful conclusion, stated the media release. No injuries were reported by involved staff or inmates at the time of the media release, Friday.

“As Sheriff, one of my top priorities is to operate a corrections facility that provides professional custody and care of individuals who await court related matters,” Sheriff Darren Hart said. “Unfortunately, incidents like last evening highlight the many challenges my staff face providing such services on a daily basis. Once the investigation into this matter is complete, my office will consult, if necessary, with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges against those involved if their actions so warrant it.”

Sheriff Hart added that no further comment will be made as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.