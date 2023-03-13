Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident at jail

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened Thursday night at the county jail.

Around 7:40 p.m., several male inmates refused to lock up per department procedure, Sheriff Darren Hart said in a media release.

Staff attempted to gain compliance from the inmates, but were unsuccessful. Staff then deployed less-lethal devices, Hart said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

“As Sheriff, one of my top priorities is to operate a corrections facility that provides professional custody and care of individuals who await court-related matters,” Hart said. “Unfortunately, incidents like last evening highlight the many challenges my staff face providing such services on a daily basis. Once the investigation into this matter is complete, my office will consult, if necessary, with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges against those involved if their actions so warrant it.”

No other information was released.

