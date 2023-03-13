Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office investigating incident at jail

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office has commented on the reports of a “jail riot” that reportedly took place last Thursday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that happened Thursday night at the county jail.

Around 7:40 p.m., several male inmates refused to lock up per department procedure, Sheriff Darren Hart said in a media release.

Staff attempted to gain compliance from the inmates, but were unsuccessful. Staff then deployed less-lethal devices, Hart said.

No injuries were reported, he added.

“As Sheriff, one of my top priorities is to operate a corrections facility that provides professional custody and care of individuals who await court-related matters,” Hart said. “Unfortunately, incidents like last evening highlight the many challenges my staff face providing such services on a daily basis. Once the investigation into this matter is complete, my office will consult, if necessary, with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible charges against those involved if their actions so warrant it.”

No other information was released.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Moline wins 4A title
Moline wins the Class 4A boys basketball title
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Latest News

St. Ambrose augmented reality in the classroom
St. Ambrose augmented reality in the classroom
Trump supporters wait in line to see Former President Trump
6 p.m. Trump Speech in Downtown Davenport Begins
Following the announcement that the City of Muscatine obtained their Destination Iowa Grant,...
City of Muscatine brings new indoor sports complex to community
Following the announcement that the City of Muscatine obtained their Destination Iowa Grant,...
City of Muscatine brings new indoor sports complex to community
A student at St. Ambrose using augmented reality in the classroom.
Augmented reality in the classroom: how St. Ambrose is implementing this emerging technology