Rosie, the world’s oldest Humboldt penguin, has died

Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33...
Rosie, who is thought to be the world's oldest Humboldt penguin, has died at just under 33 years old.(EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE COUNCIL)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Humboldt penguin thought to be the world’s oldest has died.

Staff at the Sewerby Hall and Gardens Zoo in England said their beloved Rosie passed away peacefully Friday.

The life expectancy of the Humboldt penguin in the wild is 15 to 20 years. Rosie was just weeks away from turning 33.

The head zookeeper said the staff is “devastated” by Rosie’s death.

The zoo plans to hold a special tribute.

Rosie is survived by her offspring Twinnie, Webster and Flip Flop, as well as her first grandchild, Pickle.

Humboldt penguins, mainly found in Chile, are classified as vulnerable to extinction in the wild.

Changes in climate and overfishing of their preferred prey species are some of the reasons why they are threatened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and one person was injured in a crash late Friday on I-80 near the...
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in I-80 crash in Scott County
Craig Edward Weber, 56, of Davenport, is charged with possession of a short-barreled rifle or...
Davenport man charged with impersonating law enforcement
Shalynda Shurpree Montgomery, 23, of Davenport, is charged with attempted murder, a Class B...
Woman facing attempted murder charge in Davenport shooting
Moline wins 4A title
Moline wins the Class 4A boys basketball title
Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are returning to their roots to not only showcase...
Local film directors visit movie fans for latest film

Latest News

Millenials & Gen Z may be at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer
Rising rates of colorectal cancer for young people underlies lobbying effort
Millenials & Gen Z may be at greater risk of developing colorectal cancer
This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
DeSantis sets execution for ‘ninja killer’ in 1989 murders
President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe
Police say an elderly woman was thrown into traffic of Old Hickory Boulevard on Sunday.
Police: 80-year-old woman thrown into traffic in road rage incident