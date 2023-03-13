Thompson prison temporarily converted to low-security facility

THOMSON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Federal Prison in Thomson will be temporarily converted to a low-security facility, according to U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

Thomson will now house about 1,178 low-security adults, to help alleviate current overcrowding at low-security facilities nationwide, according to a media release from Durbin. No jobs will be lost.

“When Thomson was purchased by the Federal government more than ten years ago, one of our goals was to help address the urgent overcrowding problem at our nation’s Federal prisons, as well as make it the safest prison in the nation—for both incarcerated people and staff,” Durbin said in a statement. “As part of these reforms and improvements, Thomson staff will have the opportunity to participate in intensive training to promote a more positive culture and ensure that Thomson is a safe and secure facility with a focus on rehabilitation and reentry. I look forward to seeing Thomson reach its full potential with this temporary conversion.”

Thomson will start receiving inmates the week of April 10, with one unit a month, according to the release. The adjacent Minimum Security Satellite Camp will not be affected by the transition.

