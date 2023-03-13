Young black entrepreneurs emerging in the Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -In this episode, INSI6HT will introduce some of the young, black entrepreneurs who are taking the local business world by storm. Learn the stories behind their decisions to launch small businesses as they reveal their inspirations and keys to success.

An entrepreneurial couple that operates more than one business including an initiative to help small businesses also join in on the topic.

INSI6HT thanks the following participants in the roundtable discussion:

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Redrick Terry will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs original shows on Sundays at 8 a.m. and re-airs on Fridays at 11 a.m.

