Augustana symphonic band to tour Japan

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Augustana symphonic band is preparing for their tour of Japan. The 50-person ensemble will perform three different concerts in Japan.

The tour was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

Augustana symphonic band director, Dr. James Lambrecht says this tour will give students life changing experiences and allow them to enjoy different cultures.

“This tour is a fulfillment of a promise I made to try to go back to Japan,” Dr. Lambrecht said. “This will be a life-changing experience for the students to witness and participate not only in a very different, but modern Asian culture such as Japan, but to view and be part of the great band programs in Japan that rival the U.S. and Europe.”

Dating back to 2009, Dr. Lambrecht was appointed as a guest conductor at the Musashino Academia Musicae, the top music school in Japan.

Between performances, the students will be able to visit multiple cities throughout Japan and fully immerse themselves in the culture.

Listed below are the tour performances for the band.

March 25: Joint concert with a local school

March 28: Performance at the Sagamihara Band Festival

April 2: Concert in Nagoya

Tonight on your news at 5p and 6p, we hear from students about this trip and what it means to them to have these new experiences and from the director himself about his return to Japan and how his time at the Musashino Academia Musicae has influenced him today.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.