Black Hawk College announces 3 finalists for president

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Black Hawk College Presidential Search Committee has announced three finalists who are in the running to be Black Hawk College’s next president.

The committee has selected three candidates who will interview for the position of college president, according Black Hawk College officials. The finalists include Dr. Jeremy Thomas, Provost at Oklahoma City Community College, Oklahoma City, OK., Dr. Todd Brand, Chief Academic Officer at Ashland Community & Technical College, Ashland, Kentucky, and Dr. Sedgwick Harris, Vice President of Administrative Affairs, Northampton Community College, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Black Hawk College Trustees, Jon Looney and Doug Strand, co-chaired the search committee with representatives from the college and community, officials said.

“We had a great response from many qualified candidates from across the country,” Looney said. “The three finalists have the qualities and experience we are looking for in our next president.”

Information about each candidate can be found on the college website, stated Black Hawk College’s media release. On campus interviews and public forums will be held in late March and early April. The interview schedules for each candidate are posted on the college’s website.

Tim Wynes, current Black Hawk College president will retire in May after serving the college since 2018, officials said.

