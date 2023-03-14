Chef Keys celebrates 3 Culinary Gems and St. Pattys Day

Chef Keys celebrated three female chefs who exposed the country to different cuisines and pioneered cooking on television. Chef created an Irish inspired dish
By K.C. Ross
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Chef Keys highlighted three female chefs who exposed the country to different cuisines and pioneered cooking on television. She celebrated Joyce Chen, Julia Child, and Edna Lewis while creating an Irish inspired spin on a famous fast-food treasure. Chef Keys joins QCT at 11 weekly on Monday and Wednesday to share recipes and lifestyle tips with viewers.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram @iamchefkeys

Facebook: iamchefkeys

