Davenport to announce spring flood preparations, Wednesday

The City of Davenport Public Works division will be sharing its flood preparation plans at an upcoming informational meeting, on Wednesday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
According to a media release from public works officials, Davenport Public Works Director and Assistant City Administrator, Nicole Gleason, will discuss the flood forecast and Davenport’s preparedness activities on Wednesday at an informational meeting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Davenport Public Works Center, 1200 East 46th Street.

“While we can’t control the weather, we can control our preparation and response, which is why we are taking steps to communicate with the community, home and business owners in our riverfront floodplain,” said City of Davenport Communications and Preparedness Manager, Robbin Dunn.

The informational meeting is open to the public, according to the media release from Davenport Public Works officials.

For more information, visit Public Works - City of Davenport (davenportiowa.com).

