Family Resources: Gun Violence Prevention

Tee L. Director of Community Violence Intervention and Engagement with Family Resources, discusses details about Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tee L. Director of Community Violence Intervention and Engagement with Family Resources, discusses details about the Gun Violence Intervention (GVI) program and the resources available to community members whether that’s legal advocacy, medical advocacy, educational advocacy, housing support, employment support, and crisis support, Tee L said.

Family Resources Crisis Line:

Illinois- 309-797-1777

Iowa- 563-326-9191

Toll Free- 866-912-3354

