Muscatine to exercise flood gate, Second Street closed Wednesday morning

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - This week, the Muscatine Department of Public Works is planning to exercise the flood gate on Second Street at Mad Creek as part of a training exercise and flood preparedness plan, according to a media release from Muscatine city officials.

The City of Muscatine plans to close East Second Street from Oak Street to Highway 92 from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, as the gate is moved into place to complete the flood wall and then moved back to its storage location, city officials said.

City officials say the detour for the street closure will be to use East Fifth Street from either Park Avenue or from Oak Street.

Maintenance of the flood gate is usually conducted annually prior to the start of the spring flood season, according to the media release. The National Weather Service has indicated that there is a well above normal risk for flooding in their 2023 Spring Flood Outlook with the highest potential for moderate flooding (above 18 feet) the last two weeks of April.

